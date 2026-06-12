All the action as it happened from FP1 in Barcelona GP

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F1 live updates from FP1 at the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

F1 live updates from FP1 at the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Our Barcelona Grand Prix live updates begin with Free Practice 1 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

It’s a circuit well-known up and down the grid having been a staple on the Formula 1 calendar for 35 years, as well as being a long-used testing ground and regular stop for junior series in motorsport.

Barcelona Grand Prix Free Practice 1

Start time: 13:30 (12:30 UK)
Session duration: 60 minutes
Circuit: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Check out our comprehensive weekend guide and follow live timing throughout the session so you don’t miss any of the action.

Barcelona Grand Prix FP1 live updates

Barcelona GP

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