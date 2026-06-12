Our Barcelona Grand Prix live updates continue as the drivers and teams navigate FP2 at a warm Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

After lots of driver swaps for FP1, at least seven drivers will jump back into their regular cockpits to get their first laps of the weekend under their belts, with qualifying and race simulations on the agenda.

Barcelona Grand Prix Free Practice 2

Start time: 17:00 (16:00 UK)

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Check out our comprehensive weekend guide and follow live timing throughout the session so you don’t miss any of the action.

Barcelona Grand Prix FP2 live updates