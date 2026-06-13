Welcome along as we bring you Barcelona Grand Prix live updates from the final free practice session, as drivers prepare for qualifying.

The teams will have one final hour of track running to ensure their setups are optimised, so who will have made gains overnight, we wonder? It’s time to find out.

Barcelona Grand Prix Free Practice 3

Start time: 12:30 (11:30 UK)

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Check out our comprehensive weekend guide and follow live timing throughout the session so you don’t miss any of the action.

Barclona Grand Prix FP3 live updates