Barcelona Grand Prix live quali updates: Ferrari mounts challenge as Q3 beckons

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F1 live updates from qualifying at the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

F1 live updates from qualifying at the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Our Barcelona Grand Prix live updates continue with qualifying, as the grid gets set for Sunday’s big race.

The drivers and teams have done all they can to prepare, it’s now up to the drivers to do the best job they can on one-lap pace to qualify as high as they can.

Barcelona Grand Prix Qualifying

Start time: 16:00 (15:00 UK)
Session duration: Q1: 18 minutes; Q2: 15 minutes, Q3: 12 minutes
Circuit: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Check out our comprehensive weekend guide and follow live timing throughout the session so you don’t miss any of the action.

Barclona Grand Prix Qualifying live updates

Barcelona GP

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