It’s time for the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix, so join us for live updates throughout this 66-lap race.

Barcelona has thrown up some classic Formula 1 moments over the years, not least the drama of Max Verstappen colliding with George Russell last season, and with the longest run from the grid to Turn 1 of the season, anything can happen at the start.

Barcelona Grand Prix 2026

Start time: 15:00 (14:00 UK)

Session duration: 66 laps or 120 minutes

Circuit: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Check out our comprehensive weekend guide and follow live timing throughout the session so you don’t miss any of the action.

Barclona Grand Prix live updates: Race