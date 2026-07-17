F1 Live: Carlos Sainz called an ‘idiot’ by Antonelli in Belgium FP1

Formula 1 is racing at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit this weekend, for round 10 of the F1 2026 championship, the Belgian Grand Prix.

The action gets underway on Friday afternoon with FP1, where the big question of energy deployment will be answered as the drivers search for the perfect set-up.

F1 LIVE: FP1 updates from the Belgian Grand Prix

Mercedes heads into the weekend as the team to beat, with the Mercedes High Performance Powertrain expected to dominate as the team chases its eighth Grand Prix win in 10 races.

Ferrari, though, has made inroads in recent weeks, with victories at the Barcelona and Austrian Grands Prix.

But with chaos predicted at the start, and expectations of a Safety Car, anything could happen.

Belgian Grand Prix Free Practice 1

Start time: 13:30 – 14:30

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Spa-Francorchamps

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