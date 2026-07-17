F1 Live: Follow FP2 action at the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1 is racing at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit this weekend, for round 10 of the F1 2026 championship, the Belgian Grand Prix.

The drivers have Friday to set up their cars and master energy management around the Spa circuit.

F1 LIVE: FP2 updates from the Belgian Grand Prix

Mercedes is the team to beat, with the Mercedes High Performance Powertrain expected to dominate as the team chases its eighth Grand Prix win in 10 races.

Ferrari, though, has made inroads in recent weeks, with victories at the Barcelona and Austrian Grands Prix.

But with chaos predicted at the start, and expectations of a Safety Car, anything could happen.

Belgian Grand Prix Free Practice 2

Start time: 17:00 – 18:00

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Spa-Francorchamps

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