F1 Live: Follow FP3 action at the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1 is racing at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit this weekend, for round 10 of the F1 2026 championship, the Belgian Grand Prix.

Saturday’s Free Practice Three is the final hour for the drivers to decide on the right set-up to secure a top spot on the grid.

F1 LIVE: FP3 updates from the Belgian Grand Prix

Mercedes remains the team to beat, with the Mercedes High Performance Powertrain expected to dominate as the team chases its eighth Grand Prix win in 10 races.

Ferrari, though, has made inroads in recent weeks, with victories at the Barcelona and Austrian Grands Prix.

But with chaos predicted at the start, and expectations of a Safety Car, anything could happen.

Belgian Grand Prix Free Practice 3

Start time: 12:30 – 13:30

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Spa-Francorchamps

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