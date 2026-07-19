F1 Live: George Russell out of Belgian Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton clash

The grid is set, and the next 44 laps will decide who wins the Belgian Grand Prix, round 10 of the F1 2026 championship.

Chaos is predicted at the start, while energy deployment is expected to be the big story of the race.

F1 LIVE: Race updates from the Belgian Grand Prix

Then there’s the possibility for a red flag or two. And maybe even a drop of rain.

Kimi Antonelli lines up on pole position ahead of Max Verstappen and George Russell.

Who will win the Belgian Grand Prix?

Belgian Grand Prix

Start time: 15:00

Session duration: 44 laps

Circuit: Spa-Francorchamps

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