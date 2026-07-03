F1 Live: Lewis Hamilton in charge in FP1 at the British Grand Prix

This season’s British Grand Prix weekend is a Sprint outing, marking Silverstone’s second running of the new format after a one-off in 2021.

The weekend begins with Free Practice 1, meaning the teams and drivers have just one hour to set-up their cars ahead of Sprint Qualifying.

F1 LIVE: FP1 updates from the British Grand Prix

Mercedes goes into the weekend as the team to beat, with George Russell securing the Brackley squad’s seventh Grand Prix win of the season last time out at the Red Bull Ring.

But don’t discount Lewis Hamilton, who is chasing a record-breaking 10th British Grand Prix victory, nor Red Bull, who is clawing its way back to the front.

Lando Norris is the defending British Grand Prix champion, having won his home race for the first time last season.

British Grand Prix Free Practice 1

Start time: 12:30 – 13:30

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Silverstone

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