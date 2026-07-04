With the Sprint race decided, it’s time to move on to qualifying for the Grand Prix and find out who will claim pole position for the British GP.

Mercedes goes into the qualifying as the team to beat, with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli having dominated qualifying this season.

F1 LIVE: FP1 updates from the British Grand Prix

A Mercedes teammate has been on pole position for every one of this season’s first eight races.

But could an upset be on the cards?

Don’t discount Lewis Hamilton, who is chasing a record-breaking 10th British Grand Prix victory, nor Red Bull, who is clawing its way back to the front.

Lando Norris is the defending British Grand Prix champion, having won his home race for the first time last season.

British Grand Prix Qualifying

Start time: 16:00 – 17:00

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Silverstone

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