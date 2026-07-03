F1 Live: Follow Sprint Qualifying at the British Grand Prix

This season’s British Grand Prix weekend is a Sprint outing, with Sprint Qualifying taking place on Friday after the weekend’s sole practice outing.

Having had just one hour to set up their cars, the drivers will take to the track for Sprint Qualifying.

F1 LIVE: Sprint Quali updates from the British Grand Prix

Sprint Qualifying is split into three stages – SQ1, SQ2 and SQ3 – that last 12 minutes, 10 minutes and eigth minutes respectively.

The drivers have to use the medium Pirelli tyres in SQ1 and SQ2 before swapping to the soft tyres in SQ3.

As with Grand Prix qualifying, the six slowest drivers are eliminated after SQ1, with six more dropping out from SQ2 to make up positions 22 to 11 on the grid.

The final ten go into SQ3, the Sprint pole position shoot-out.

British Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying

Start time: 16:30 – 17:14

Session duration: 44 minutes

Circuit: Silverstone

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