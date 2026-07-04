F1 Live: Lewis Hamilton leads frantic British Grand Prix Sprint
Silverstone is hosting its second Sprint race on Saturday, having been the very first circuit to host the short race when the format made its debut back in 2021.
After a four-year hiatus, the Sprint is back at Silverstone.
F1 LIVE: Sprint from the British Grand Prix
Mercedes is the team to beat, with George Russell having won the Sprint events in China and Canada, while Lando Norris was P1 in Miami.
Who will claim the maximum eight points at Silverstone?
British Grand Prix Sprint
Start time: 12:00
Session duration: 17 Laps
Circuit: Silverstone
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