F1 Live: Lewis Hamilton leads frantic British Grand Prix Sprint

Silverstone is hosting its second Sprint race on Saturday, having been the very first circuit to host the short race when the format made its debut back in 2021.

After a four-year hiatus, the Sprint is back at Silverstone.

F1 LIVE: Sprint from the British Grand Prix

Mercedes is the team to beat, with George Russell having won the Sprint events in China and Canada, while Lando Norris was P1 in Miami.

Who will claim the maximum eight points at Silverstone?

British Grand Prix Sprint

Start time: 12:00

Session duration: 17 Laps

Circuit: Silverstone

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