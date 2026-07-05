F1 Live: Follow all the action from the British Grand Prix
Formula 1’s 77th British Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at Silverstone, with fans cheering on their local favourites.
The race marks the ninth round of the F1 2026 season, a season that has been dominated by Mercedes with seven Grand Prix wins from eight races.
F1 LIVE: Updates from the British Grand Prix
Will Formula 1 witness its second all-British podium of the season?
Can George Russell secure his first win on home soil?
Will Lewis Hamilton rewrite the record books with a tenth Silverstone win?
Can Lando Norris make it two from two at home?
You can follow all the action with PlanetF1.com’s live blog.
British Grand Prix
Start time: 15:00
Session duration: 52 laps
Circuit: Silverstone
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