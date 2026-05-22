Follow all the action from the Canadian Grand Prix as cars take to Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the opening hour of practice.

With Sprint Qualifying later in the day and rain expected for Sunday’s race, this sole practice session takes on added importance for teams fine-tuning their setups.

Canadian Grand Prix Practice 1

Start time: 12:30 (17:30 UK)

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Check out our comprehensive weekend guide and follow live timing throughout the session so you don’t miss any of the action.

Canadian Grand Prix Practice 1 live updates