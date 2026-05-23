Follow all the action from the Canadian Grand Prix as cars head out on track at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for Qualifying.

Following the Sprint earlier in the day, drivers head back out to vie for their grid positions for tomorrow’s race.

Canadian Grand Prix Qualifying

Start time: 16:00 (21:00 UK)

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Check out our comprehensive weekend guide and follow live timing throughout the session so you don’t miss any of the action.

Canadian Grand Prix Qualifying live updates