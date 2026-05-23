Canadian Grand Prix live updates: Qualifying
Follow all the action from the Canadian Grand Prix as cars head out on track at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for Qualifying.
Following the Sprint earlier in the day, drivers head back out to vie for their grid positions for tomorrow’s race.
Canadian Grand Prix Qualifying
Start time: 16:00 (21:00 UK)
Session duration: 60 minutes
Circuit: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
Check out our comprehensive weekend guide and follow live timing throughout the session so you don’t miss any of the action.