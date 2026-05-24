Follow all the action from the Canadian Grand Prix as the race gets underway at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

With Sprint Qualifying and the Sprint already complete earlier in the weekend, drivers now take on the full Grand Prix distance in Montreal.

Canadian Grand Prix

Start time: 16:00 (21:00 UK)

Session duration: 70 laps or 120 minutes

Circuit: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Check out our comprehensive weekend guide and follow live timing throughout the session so you don’t miss any of the action.

Canadian Grand Prix live updates