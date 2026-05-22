Follow all the action from the Canadian Grand Prix as cars head out at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for Sprint Qualifying.

With grid positions for Saturday’s Sprint at stake, this is a crucial session following just an hour of free practice earlier in the day.

Canadian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying

Start time: 16:30 (21:30 UK)

Session duration: 44 minutes

Circuit: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Check out our comprehensive weekend guide and follow live timing throughout the session so you don’t miss any of the action.

Canadian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live updates