Canadian Grand Prix live updates: Sprint Qualifying
Follow all the action from the Canadian Grand Prix as cars head out at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for Sprint Qualifying.
With grid positions for Saturday’s Sprint at stake, this is a crucial session following just an hour of free practice earlier in the day.
Canadian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying
Start time: 16:30 (21:30 UK)
Session duration: 44 minutes
Circuit: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
Check out our comprehensive weekend guide and follow live timing throughout the session so you don’t miss any of the action.