Follow all the action from the Canadian Grand Prix as cars head out at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for Sprint Qualifying.

With grid positions for Saturday’s Sprint at stake, this is a crucial session following just an hour of free practice earlier in the day.

Canadian Grand Prix Sprint

Start time: 12:00 (17:00 UK)

Session duration: 23 laps or 60 minutes

Circuit: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Check out our comprehensive weekend guide and follow live timing throughout the session so you don’t miss any of the action.

Canadian Grand Prix Sprint live updates