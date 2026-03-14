F1 LIVE: Qualifying updates at the Chinese Grand Prix as it happens

After the drama of the Sprint, the next F1 live action sees a return to a standard format as qualifying sets the grid for Sunday’s race.

We’ll be covering you all the way as Formula 1 returns to its standard qualifying session, as the drivers look to earn the best possible grid slot for the Chinese Grand Prix.

F1 LIVE: Qualifying updates for the Chinese Grand Prix

Just after the chequered flag fell in the Sprint, parc fermé reopened for the teams to make whatever changes they wanted to their cars in order to optimise for Sunday’s race.

But a matter of hours have gone by and everyone is straight back into action with qualifying, and remember, a minute has been removed from the break at the end of Q2 to now make Q3 13 minutes long this season.

Who will take pole position this time around? Follow it all with our live blog: