F1 LIVE: Chinese Grand Prix updates as the race unfolds in Shanghai

Our next F1 live action is the main event at the Chinese Grand Prix, as drivers tackle 56 laps of the Shanghai International Circuit.

It’s a track which has proven difficult for tyres to manage in the past, and the 1km back straight will no doubt provide a challenge for the teams’ all-new battery systems.

F1 LIVE: Chinese Grand Prix updates as the race unfolds

Shanghai returned to the calendar in 2024 after a four-season absence due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and it was McLaren’s Oscar Piastri who took top spot in this race last season.

With data having been limited as a result of the Sprint format, who will adjust and make the most of their afternoon in the second round of the season? It’s time to find out.

Follow it all as it happens with our live blog: