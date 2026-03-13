It’s time for Sprint qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix, as we get to see how the grid will shape up for Saturday’s 19-lap race.

We’re going to have three busy sessions ahead, and we’ll keep you covered through it all right here on PlanetF1.com.

F1 LIVE: Chinese GP Sprint qualifying updates in Shanghai

As a reminder, Sprint qualifying operates in shorter sessions than standard qualifying, with medium tyres mandatory in dry conditions in SQ1 and SQ2, before swapping to mandatory soft tyres in SQ3.

Drivers have 12 minutes to set their fastest time in SQ1, 10 minutes in SQ2 and eight minutes in the top-10 shootout in SQ3, with six drivers eliminated at the end of the first two sessions.

We’ll be keeping you up to date as the session unfolds right here, so follow it all with our live blog: