F1 LIVE: Follow the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint as it happens

Our next F1 live action sees the first Sprint of the 2026 season take place, with 19 laps around the Shanghai International Circuit.

Lewis Hamilton took maximum points for Ferrari this time last year, but who will emerge on top this time around in the shortened race in China?

F1 LIVE: Chinese Grand Prix Sprint updates from Shanghai

A reminder that, with this Sprint taking place over a one-third race distance, the points on offer are reduced too. Eight points are paid to the winner of the Sprint, going down by one all the way down to eighth position.

These points will all add up towards the end of the season, as we also get a potential look at how Sunday’s Grand Prix may shape up in early trim.

Follow it all as it happens on our live blog: