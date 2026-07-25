The first F1 live action of Saturday comes through FP3 at the Hungarian Grand Prix, and we have you covered throughout the session.

Teams will have worked hard on their cars late on Friday to make the most of their packages, and we’ll see the results of their labours in final practice this morning.

F1 LIVE: FP3 updates at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Start time: 12:30 local [11:30 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Hungaroring

Join us live as the session unfolds!