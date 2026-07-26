Drink it in now, because this will be the final F1 live action before the sport takes its summer break – it’s time for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Hungaroring has thrown up more than its fair share of dramatic races in its 41-year stint on the calendar, so where will the 2026 event rank in that long history? It’s time to find out.

F1 LIVE: Race updates at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Start time: 17:00 local [16:00 UK]

Session duration: 70 laps or 120 minutes

Circuit: Hungaroring

There are so many questions heading into this race, where overtaking is difficult, but not impossible.

Will Kimi Antonelli extend his championship lead? Can Lewis Hamilton equal his all-time record of nine race wins at the same circuit? And can George Russell bounce back once again after his difficult weekend at Spa?

For all these storylines and much more, join us live for every lap at the Hungaroring!