The Japanese Grand Prix weekend has arrived, and Formula 1 heads back to one of its most iconic circuits at Suzuka.

Join us live as first practice unfolds, and the drivers will have to get used to all-new demands and a different driving experience in their new machinery.

F1 LIVE: Japanese Grand Prix FP1 as it happens

Reverting back to the standard race weekend setup this time around, the drivers and teams will have three practice sessions before qualifying and the race.

This first hour will give the drivers the opportunity to reacquaint themselves with what plenty have described as their favourite circuit, while navigating how best to maximise a lap this year.

Follow the session with our live blog: