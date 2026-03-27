Up next at the Japanese Grand Prix will be FP2, join us as we take you through the live action at Suzuka.

FP2 marks the time where teams will establish their long-run pace along with one-lap simulations, giving the first indicator of how drivers may shape up in race conditions.

F1 LIVE: FP2 updates from the Japanese Grand Prix

A variety of setups are likely to be used in this session at Suzuka, and while the single-lap pace will grab the headlines, keep an eye on how teams do in the final 20 minutes or so and how their long-run simulations match up.

Follow it all with us on our live blog: