Your next F1 live action of the weekend comes from FP3 at the Japanese Grand Prix, with one final chance for teams to prepare for qualifying.

The teams will have been hard at work overnight making any necessary changes heading into Saturday’s action, which they will get to test in this final practice hour.

F1 LIVE: FP3 updates from the Japanese Grand Prix

After two hours of practice on Friday, drivers and teams will get one more 60-minute period to fine-tune their machines as much as possible.

The drivers in particular will need to get their collective eye in ahead of a fearsome qualifying challenge at Suzuka, with very little room for error at any corner.

Follow it all with our live blog: