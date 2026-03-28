Follow our F1 live updates from Japanese Grand Prix qualifying, with Max Verstappen having sat on pole for each of the last four years at Suzuka.

He may have a trickier task to keep that run going this time around, but the four-time World Champion has spoken often of his love of the host of the Japanese GP.

F1 LIVE: Qualifying updates from the Japanese Grand Prix

A lap at Suzuka, like Monaco in some ways, requires drivers to ramp up to their best effort, as the grass and gravel surrounding the circuit provides little room for error.

The weaving Esses to begin the lap is followed by the down-and-up sensation experienced through the long left of the Dunlop Curve.

Two swift rights at Degner are critical to get right, as a trip to the gravel awaits anyone running even slightly wide. Likewise, the run out of the hairpin sets up the long run to the double-left of Spoon. A trip to the fearsome left of 130R follows, with the Casio Triangle chicane both rounding out the lap and giving the cars a crucial chance to recharge battery.

Follow qualifying as it happens on our live blog: