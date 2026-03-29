The final F1 live action of the weekend will see the Japanese Grand Prix take place at Suzuka – and an interesting prospect for the race.

Max Verstappen has won each of the last four editions of this race, but knows this time around he will face a challenge to his consecutive run of victories at one of his favourite circuits.

F1 LIVE: Japanese Grand Prix updates as the race unfolds at Suzuka

Overtaking has been tricky at Suzuka in years gone by, but with two Straight Mode zones in play and the added factor of the 2026 power units, prepare for potential shuffles in the order this time around.

Nevertheless, the drivers love the challenge of driving at this circuit, and while its title-deciding history is no longer a factor due to its shift in the calendar, this race weekend marks a crucial point on the Formula 1 calendar.

Follow all the action from Suzuka with our live blog: