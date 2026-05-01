The first F1 live action of the Miami Grand Prix weekend sees a 90-minute FP1 session, with teams expected to debut upgraded cars.

Rule tweaks and a significant gap between races led to a unanimous agreement over extending the length of this session, so expect a busy time out on track.

F1 LIVE: FP1 updates from the Miami Grand Prix

With changes to permitted recharge and deployment, the teams will need extra time to see how their cars will handle under different circumstances this weekend.

With this being the only practice session of a Sprint weekend as well, we can expect drivers wanting to make the most of every lap out there before Sprint qualifying later on.

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