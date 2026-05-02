F1 LIVE: Miami Grand Prix qualifying updates as it happens

The next F1 live action has seen the drivers and teams in a rush to prepare their cars as best they can for Grand Prix qualifying in Miami.

Sprint weekends are always hectic in their nature, with only a short time to bring the cars back into the garage for any final setup adjustments to be taken into qualifying and the race.

F1 LIVE: Qualifying updates from the Miami Grand Prix

Parc fermé reopens in the time between the Sprint and qualifying, allowing the teams and drivers to make any last tweaks they want before locking in their setups for race day.

Very tight margins have decided qualifying in Miami over the past few years, with drivers needing to be on the money to make it onto pole position.

Who will do so this time around? Find out on our live blog: