F1 LIVE: Miami Grand Prix action as it happens from Florida

It’s time for the main event at the Miami Grand Prix, so who will emerge victorious in the first race since Formula 1’s enforced break?

Only McLaren and Red Bull have taken to the top step of the podium in years gone by in Florida, but with Mercedes and Ferrari having been strong so far in 2026, that record could be under threat this time around.

F1 LIVE: Miami Grand Prix updates as the race unfolds

The first lap has shown itself to be tricky to navigate around Miami previously, with the opening right-left combination having had accidents in recent years.

Overtaking remains possible at several points through the circuit though, with the long back straight being the obvious place to try and pass – but even the technical middle sector has been home to some intriguing battles in the past few years.

Who will come out on top this time around? Follow it all with our live blog: