Join us for Monaco Grand Prix live updates all weekend long, which start here in first practice around the Circuit de Monaco.

The drivers will look to establish themselves around these famous streets of the Principality, getting themselves reacquainted with the challenges that every corner presents.

Monaco Grand Prix Free Practice 1

Start time: 13:30 (12:30 UK)

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Circuit de Monaco

Check out our comprehensive weekend guide and follow live timing throughout the session so you don’t miss any of the action.

Monaco Grand Prix FP1 live updates