Our Monaco Grand Prix live updates continue with coverage of FP2 from Monte Carlo, an important session in any Formula 1 weekend.

Expect the first glimpse of the drivers pushing the limits as qualifying simulations take place, along with longer runs that will offer an idea of race pace.

Monaco Grand Prix Free Practice 2

Start time: 17:00 (16:00 UK)

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Circuit de Monaco

Check out our comprehensive weekend guide and follow live timing throughout the session so you don’t miss any of the action.

Monaco Grand Prix FP2 live updates