Our Monaco Grand Prix live updates continue with final practice on Saturday morning, as drivers and teams continue their preparations.

This will be the final chance for drivers to get their eyes in before arguably the most important qualifying session of the season later in the day, so every lap around Monaco will count.

Monaco Grand Prix Free Practice 3

Start time: 12:30 (11:30 UK)

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Circuit de Monaco

Check out our comprehensive weekend guide and follow live timing throughout the session so you don’t miss any of the action.

Monaco Grand Prix FP3 live updates