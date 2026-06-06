Monaco Grand Prix live updates: Qualifying

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F1 live updates from qualifying at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix.

F1 live updates from qualifying at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix.

We’re here to give you Monaco Grand Prix live updates from what is likely the most important session of the weekend: qualifying.

Drivers searching for one perfect lap around Monte Carlo provides one of the most spectacular spectacles of the season, and pole position is a significant step in a driver’s victory chances come Sunday.

Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying

Start time: 16:00 (15:00 UK)
Session duration: Q1: 18 minutes; Q2: 15 minutes; Q3: 12 minutes
Circuit: Circuit de Monaco

Check out our comprehensive weekend guide and follow live timing throughout the session so you don’t miss any of the action.

Monaco Grand Prix live updates: Qualifying