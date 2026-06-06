We’re here to give you Monaco Grand Prix live updates from what is likely the most important session of the weekend: qualifying.

Drivers searching for one perfect lap around Monte Carlo provides one of the most spectacular spectacles of the season, and pole position is a significant step in a driver’s victory chances come Sunday.

Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying

Start time: 16:00 (15:00 UK)

Session duration: Q1: 18 minutes; Q2: 15 minutes; Q3: 12 minutes

Circuit: Circuit de Monaco

Check out our comprehensive weekend guide and follow live timing throughout the session so you don’t miss any of the action.

Monaco Grand Prix live updates: Qualifying