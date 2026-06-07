Join us for every lap as we provide Monaco Grand Prix live updates throughout what should be an entertaining race.

We have had the drama of qualifying, and the grid is now set as the drivers prepare for what is always a gruelling event around the streets of the Principality.

Monaco Grand Prix 2026

Start time: 15:00 (14:00 UK)

Session duration: 78 laps or 120 minutes

Circuit: Circuit de Monaco

Check out our comprehensive weekend guide and follow live timing throughout the session so you don’t miss any of the action.

Monaco Grand Prix live updates: Race