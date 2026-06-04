Formula 1 is in Monte Carlo this weekend for round six of the F1 2026 championship, the Monaco Grand Prix.

The weekend kicks off with the traditional media day, where every one of the 22 drivers speaks with the media, either in their team’s hospitality or at the FIA-organised press conferences.

F1 LIVE: Monaco Grand Prix media day as it happens

The first of the in-house press conferences for the drivers begins at 11:30 local time, and PlanetF1’s man-on-the-ground, Thomas Maher, will be there to bring you every word spoken.

As for the FIA press conferences, which include local lad Charles Leclerc and four-time world champion Max Verstappen, those kick off at 14:30 local time.

FIA press conference schedule for Thursday

14:30 – Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi)

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Lando Norris (McLaren)

15:00 – Esteban Ocon (Haas)

Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Alex Albon (Williams)

Follow it all with our live blog: