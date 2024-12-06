We’re getting set to bring the curtain down on the 2024 season, and make sure to follow all the F1 live action from Yas Marina with us on PlanetF1.com.

The Constructors’ Championship is at stake between McLaren and Ferrari, as well as multiple vital battles up and down in the field in both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ standings.

F1 live: Follow all the action from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Away from the championship action reaching its dramatic conclusion, it will also be a seismic weekend of farewells throughout the paddock as the F1 2024 season comes to a close.

While Esteban Ocon has already said goodbye to Alpine, with rookie Jack Doohan set for his debut, we will also see Carlos Sainz race for Ferrari for the last time, Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen bid farewell to Haas, as well as the Sauber duo of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu racing for the last time in Formula 1 for now before heading to pastures new.

But the storyline of the season so far is that it will be Lewis Hamilton’s final race as a Mercedes driver before he moves across to Ferrari next year, after 12 seasons, six of his seven Drivers’ titles and so many more accolades besides – it will be the closing of a sporting chapter like few others in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

So while there will be plenty to anticipate on the track, make sure not to miss the grid race in its current form for the last time before a host of driver changes take place for next season, including a swathe of exciting rookies to come, under the lights at Yas Marina.

Make sure you follow all the live lap times as they unfold with the PlanetF1.com race centre. We will also have interactive live blogs covering all the action from qualifying and the race itself, alongside live watchalongs of qualifying and the race with The F1 Word.

Here are the all-important session times for you:

F1 schedule: What are the F1 session times for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

[All times local, GMT in brackets]

Friday 6 December

FP1: 1.30pm-2.30pm [9.30am-10.30am]

FP2: 5pm-6pm [1pm-2pm]

Saturday 7 December

FP3: 2.30pm-3.30pm [10.30am-11.30am]

Qualifying: 6pm-7pm [2pm-3pm]

Sunday 8 December

Race: 5pm [1pm] [58 laps or 120 minutes]

