After the 2024 season came to an end on Sunday, the teams and drivers are back out on track for the final time this year with post-season testing.

Teams will split their testing time between their experienced pros and a driver with two grands prix or less. Meanwhile the likes of Carlos Sainz will get a first taste of life behind the wheel of their new car.

F1 Live: follow all the action from Day 1 of the Abu Dhabi post-season test