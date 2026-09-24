F1 LIVE: Russell fastest, Antonelli stops – How FP1 unfolded at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

It’s time for live updates from FP1 at the F1 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, held at the Baku City Circuit.

Formula 1 has now been heading to Azerbaijan’s capital for a decade, and it’s a circuit which always throws up plenty of drama over the course of a weekend.

F1 LIVE: FP1 updates from the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Start time: 12:30 local [09:30 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Baku City Circuit

First of all, the drivers will have to navigate FP1 as they get used to driving what is likely to be a low-grip surface to begin with.

Isack Hadjar will be back in the saddle at Red Bull for the first time since injuring his wrist prior to racing at Zandvoort, with Liam Lawson set to take the wheel at Racing Bulls.

Follow it all on our live blog!