F1 LIVE: Azerbaijan GP FP2 red flag after castle section crash

Welcome back to our live updates from the F1 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and next up at the Baku City Circuit is FP2.

The drivers have now had a chance to get to grips with the circuit once again, which likely feels different to drive in 2026 – especially the 2.2km drag through the final sector at full throttle.

F1 LIVE: FP2 updates from F1 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Start time: 16:00 local [13:00 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Baku City Circuit

As always, FP2 remains a vital session in any race weekend as it is predominantly used for qualifying and race simulation runs, offering early clues into who may or may not be competitive this weekend.

But, while topping a Friday session offers a good early performance indicator, an awful lot of work will go on afterwards to further refine car setup.

Follow the session on our live blog!