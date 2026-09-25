F1 LIVE: Qualifying updates at the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Practice is complete, and it’s time to bring you live updates from qualifying at the F1 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Charles Leclerc has shown himself to be the one-lap king of the Baku City Circuit in recent years, having taken four pole positions in succession in Azerbaijan from 2021 to 2024.

F1 LIVE: Qualifying updates from the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Start time: 16:00 local [13:00 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Baku City Circuit

For all Leclerc’s qualifying success, though, he has yet to win around Baku – so if he goes on to take a fifth pole around Azerbaijan’s capital, he’ll want to make this one count.

Others will surely be in the running at a circuit which has been known to throw up surprises over the years, and getting it right in qualifying will be crucial for people’s chances.

Follow the session as it unfolds on our live blog!