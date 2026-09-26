It’s time to bring you live race coverage from the F1 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit, with a thrilling race in store.

Now on the calendar for a decade, Azerbaijan’s capital has played host to entertaining races almost every time Formula 1 has been in town, so how will 2026 match up?

F1 LIVE: Race updates from the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Start time: 15:00 local [12:00 UK]

Session duration: 51 laps or 120 minutes

Circuit: Baku City Circuit

The start is often tricky around Baku, with the circuit narrowing through the exit of Turn 1 and towards Turn 2 – with another opportunity to overtake awaiting at Turn 3.

We’ve seen drivers run it a bit too close for comfort in races in years gone by, Safety Cars, red flags and much more, so anything can happen when the lights go out in Azerbaijan.

Follow the race as it happens on our live blog!