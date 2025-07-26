F1 LIVE: All the Belgian Grand Prix Sprint action as it happens

Your latest dose of F1 live action from Spa comes through the Sprint, with 15 laps for the drivers to make as much progress as possible.

Remember, points are on offer for the top eight finishers, so even the smallest gain can be beneficial for the drivers and teams.

F1 LIVE: Belgian Grand Prix Sprint action from Spa-Francorchamps

The grid is now set following Sprint qualifying on Friday, and the dash over a one-third race distance will offer the chance for the drivers to gain valuable running, while looking to score points at the same time.

We will have you covered every step of the way, and don’t forget to get involved in the comments below to offer your thoughts on the action.

Join us via our live blog below!