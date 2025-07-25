F1 LIVE: How the action unfolded in FP1 at the Belgian Grand Prix

McLaren driver and F1 2025 championship leader Oscar Piastri set the pace in FP1 at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.

With the Belgian Grand Prix being the third Sprint weekend of the F1 2025 season, FP1 represented the only practice running for the drivers being thrown straight into Sprint qualifying later on Friday.

F1 live: How FP1 unfolded at the Belgian Grand Prix

There was only an hour of running for the teams to get their setups perfected around Spa, with the grid due to be set for Saturday’s Sprint later in the day on Friday.

Before then, there will be plenty of laps to run for the teams and drivers around the longest circuit on the calendar.

Follow all the action with our live blog below: