F1 LIVE: Follow all the action as it happens from Belgian GP Sprint qualifying

The latest F1 live action is Sprint qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix, with the grid soon to be set for the 15-lap Sprint on Saturday.

The drivers will look to qualify as high up the field as possible, so stick with us right here as the action ramps up at Spa-Francorchamps.

F1 live: Belgian Grand Prix Sprint qualifying updates

Remember, there is a shorter-than-usual qualifying session this time as it is for the Sprint, with sessions of 12, 10 and eight minutes respectively for SQ1, SQ2 and SQ3.

Tyre use is mandated for the sessions, too, with medium tyres placed on the cars for SQ1 and SQ2, before the remaining 10 drivers use soft tyres for SQ3.

