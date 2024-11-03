Alex Albon is out of the Brazilian Grand Prix having declared his Williams “won’t be fixed” after his qualifying crash, the team confirming this an hour before the race.

Formula 1 is on a tight schedule after Saturday’s deluge resulted in qualifying being postponed to Sunday morning. But with more heavy forecast for Sunday late afternoon, the Grand Prix was also moved forward.

7:30am and 12:30pm local were the new start times, giving the teams just four hours from the end of qualifying until the formation lap would leave the grid. And then four hours became three.

Sunday morning’s qualifying was blighted by red flags as drivers spun off the circuit in the wet, with several hard crashes. None though, were harder than Albon‘s.

The Thai-British racer, who made it through to the pole position shoot-out and was sitting P2 behind Lando Norris on the timesheet, lost it on the run down to Turn 1 as he locked the wheel, spun and hit the barrier hard with the front left. That spun the car around and he hit again with the rear before bouncing off the barrier such was the force of the impact.

Bits of carbon fibre, the rear of the car shattered, the sides not faring much better, and the front left wheel hanging on by its teether.

Albon, who was seen nursing his wrist, was worried his Williams won’t be repaired in time for the race.

“I’m out, for sure, there’s no way,” he told Viaplay.

Asked to clarify that he’s not going to race, he replied: “There’s no way.”

Although Williams initially said the driver had jumped the gun, an hour before the start of the race team boss James Vowles confirmed Albon would not contest the Grand Prix.

Vowles said: “It’s a heartbreaking day for the team. We’re here to go racing and nobody wants to be in this situation. The most important point is that all the drivers who had incidents in 2ualifying are okay, including Alex and Franco.

“Despite the best efforts of our hard-working, talented and resilient team, there simply was not enough time to repair Alex’s car in time for the Grand Prix. It’s a bitter pill to swallow at the end of a tough triple-header, especially when both drivers showed tremendous pace this morning.

“We will focus on maximising this afternoon with Franco and putting on a show for the incredible fans here in Brazil.”

Unlike in Australia when Albon was given Logan Sargeant’s car after damaging his own in a car, this time he was out of luck as his new team-mate Franco Colapinto also crashed.

The Argentinean driver caused the first of the five red flags as he lost it at Turn 3. But as his damage was by no means as severe as Albon’s, Williams are repairing his FW46 and he’ll line up on the grid.

Carlos Sainz was the second driver to crash, out in Q2, as he spun out of Turn 2 and rear-ended the barrier.

Ferrari not only repaired his car but opted to fit it with new engine and gearbox parts meaning a pit lane start for the Spaniard. While changing the power unit parts and the gearbox meant penalties for the driver, the FIA announced: “As the PU elements and RNC and auxiliary components were changed without prior approval of the Technical Delegate in Parc Fermé this is not in accordance with Articles 40.3 and 40.9 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.

“Car 55 is therefore required to start the race from the pit lane per Article 40.9 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.”

The day’s other two crashes belonged to Aston Martin, first Lance Stroll and then Fernando Alonso. The latter’s crash was a hard hit with his AMR24’s nose buried in the barrier.

Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack told DAZN: “We are trying [to be ready for the race]. We will fight until the last second.”

The team has reportedly fitted both cars with old replacement gearboxes to avoid a pit lane start with both cars featuring on the grid on the official F1 start list.

