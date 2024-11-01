F1 live: Follow the latest timing updates from the Brazilian Grand Prix

After fireworks in Austin and Mexico, Formula 1 heads to Brazil for the final part of the season’s penultimate triple header with scores to settle.

This promises to be another exciting weekend of action with as many as four teams and seven drivers, sorry Sergio Perez, in contention for the race win at the Interlagos circuit.

All eyes though, are on Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

Their rivalry took a turn for the vicious, but enthralling, in Austin when they clashed late in the race before fuel was thrown on the flames in Mexico where Verstappen was hit with two 10-second penalties for his tactics against Norris.

The end result was a 10-point swing in Norris’ favour with the McLaren driver going into the Brazilian Grand Prix just 47 points behind Verstappen in the race for the World title.

But while they’re fighting for the Drivers’ Championship, the race for the Constructors’ has also closed up with McLaren leading by 29 points ahead of Ferrari while Red Bull have fallen to third.

Ferrari’s latest two-car podium in Mexico saw them leap out to a 25-point lead over Red Bull who are determined to win back lost ground both on the track and in the points.

Here are the all-important times for you:

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the Brazilian Grand Prix?

Friday 1 November

FP1: 11.30pm-12:30pm [2:30pm GMT]

Sprint Qualifying: 15:30 – 16:14 [6:30pm GMT]

Saturday 2 November

Sprint: 11:00 – 12:00 [2pm GMT]

Qualifying: 15:00 – 16:00 [6pm GMT]

Sunday 3 November

Race: 14:00pm [5pm GMT] [71 laps or 120 minutes]

